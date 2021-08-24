Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$709.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Several research firms have commented on WEF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

