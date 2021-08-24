Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

