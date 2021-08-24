Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

