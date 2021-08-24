Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) versus Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Financial Survey

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.54%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group -11.73% -3.06% -1.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.73 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats Bristow Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

