WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 29,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

