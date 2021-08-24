WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOW. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

