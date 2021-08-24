Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.54.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

