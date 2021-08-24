Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.54.
In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
