Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

