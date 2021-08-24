Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $500,064.80 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a P/E ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

