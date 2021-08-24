WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $286.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

