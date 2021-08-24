WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.61. The company had a trading volume of 876,626 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.25.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

