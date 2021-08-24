Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,322. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.