Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.56. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

