Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $54,667,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.