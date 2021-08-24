Wownero (WOW) Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $131,640.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

