Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

