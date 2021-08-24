Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

