Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

