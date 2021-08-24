WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33.
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.