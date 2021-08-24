WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.