XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPEV opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion and a PE ratio of -24.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.