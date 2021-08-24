Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

