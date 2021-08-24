Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 18,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,791,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

