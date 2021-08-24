Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 18,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,791,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05.
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
