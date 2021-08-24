Ycash Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $28,881.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00331636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00161681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002411 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,493,956 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

