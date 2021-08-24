Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits One Day Volume of $482.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $644,680.31 and $482.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00792208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00099621 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

