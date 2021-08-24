YF Link Price Tops $208.02 on Top Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $442,994.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $208.02 or 0.00422595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.59 or 0.00811781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.