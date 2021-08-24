YOYOW (YOYOW) Price Hits $0.0236

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. YOYOW has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $2.60 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,049,939,318 coins and its circulating supply is 502,139,847 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

