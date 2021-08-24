Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 35,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 586,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,772. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

