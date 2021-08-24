Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. LendingTree reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 168,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TREE traded up $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,454. LendingTree has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

