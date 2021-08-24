Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ROVR stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.26.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

