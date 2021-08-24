Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.