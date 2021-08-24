Zacks: Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $9.47 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

