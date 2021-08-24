Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4,424.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

