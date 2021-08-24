Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $1.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $1.98. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $267.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

