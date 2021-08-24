Zacks: Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. McAfee posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

