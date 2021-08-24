Zacks: Analysts Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 753,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.