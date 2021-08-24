Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.23). Redfin posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,766 shares of company stock worth $8,875,543 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,941. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

