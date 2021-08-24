Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 293,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

