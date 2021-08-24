Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.69 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock valued at $43,542,253.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

