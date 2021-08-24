Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,608. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

