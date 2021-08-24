Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 1,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

