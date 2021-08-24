Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 5,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,634. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.