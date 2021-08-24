Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $259.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.15 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $30,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 10,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

