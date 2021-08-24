Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.64. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,162. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.06. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 93,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

