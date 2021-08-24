Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,881,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 208,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

