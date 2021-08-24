Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

DVN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 77,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.