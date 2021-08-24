Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

