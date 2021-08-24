Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.