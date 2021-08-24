Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

