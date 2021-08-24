Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $221.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.50 million and the highest is $231.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $267.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $909.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.40 million to $931.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $903.96 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $950.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of TCBI opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

