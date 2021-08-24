Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC opened at $52.56 on Friday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.